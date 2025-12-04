Young (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Sean McVay said he expects Young to play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals. Young is tied for eighth in the league with 10.0 sacks through 12 games, and his 61 tackles are just one shy of his career high. The Tennessee product is having an outstanding season, and he has an intriguing opportunity this week because Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked 26 times through seven starts.