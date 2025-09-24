Young recorded six tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 33-26 loss against the Eagles.

Young registered in the sack column for his fifth straight regular-season game going back to last year, and he now has 4.0 sacks through three contests in 2025. He was arguably even more disruptive at Philadelphia than his box score suggests, as he was a big reason the Eagles couldn't get much going on the ground. He profiles as a promising IDP option for a Week 4 matchup versus the Colts.