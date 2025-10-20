Young tallied two total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Jaguars.

Young continued to dominate as a pass rusher in the Rams' Week 7 win and is now tied for the league lead with 9.0 sacks through seven games. He's had an incredible beginning to his 2025 campaign, also recording 39 total tackles and one forced fumble. The Tennessee product is expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks in Week 9 when the Rams face the Saints.