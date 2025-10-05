Young tallied six tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Young logged a sack in each of the first four games of the regular season, and he extended his streak to five games in overtime after combining with Kobie Turner on a nine-yard takedown of Mac Jones, which led to a 49ers field goal two plays later. Young has opened the regular season with 29 tackles (19 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble through five games.