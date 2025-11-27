Rams' Byron Young: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Young played a normal allotment of snaps in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, so it's unclear when the injury occurred. His status for a Week 13 matchup against the Panthers is now in question.
More News
-
Rams' Byron Young: Finishes with four stops in Week 10•
-
Rams' Byron Young: Logs 1.5 sacks in London•
-
Rams' Byron Young: Two late sacks vs. Baltimore•
-
Rams' Byron Young: Logs half sack in Week 5 OT loss•
-
Rams' Byron Young: Extends sack streak to four games•
-
Rams' Byron Young: Living in Philly's backfield Sunday•