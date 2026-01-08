Young recorded 82 tackles (45 solo), including 12.0 sacks, and forced a fumble in 17 games during 2025.

The durable Young, who hasn't missed a game in his three seasons in the league, took another step towards becoming one of the league's elite linebackers in 2025, finishing in a tie for eighth with Josh Sweat and Will Anderson for most sacks, and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in the process. It looked like it would be much more than 12 sacks early in the season, as Young recorded at least half a sack in each of the Rams first seven games, before cooling off and recording just three sacks over the final ten contests. Young will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026, and will look to continue his upward progression before either signing an extension with the Rams or looking for a big payday in free agency.