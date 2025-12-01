Young recorded eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

The Rams' starting outside linebacker was able to burst through the line to sack Bryce Young late in the second quarter. Young also recorded his most tackles since Week 6 in the contest, and now sits in a tie for eighth with Tuli Tuipulotu with 10.0 sacks on the season. He'll look to add to his totals against Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals in Week 14.