Young finished the 2025 regular season with 82 tackles (45 solo), including 12.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 17 games.

Young was a dominant force on the Rams' defense to start the year, logging 9.0 sacks through the first seven games of the regular season. His sack production dipped noticeably following the Rams' Week 8 bye, which may have been due to a knee injury that he was playing through since November, including in each of Los Angeles' three NFC playoff games. Head coach Sean McVay relayed Monday that Young may not need surgery to clean out his knee, and the latter should be ready for the Rams' offseason program, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register.