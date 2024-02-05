Young logged 61 tackles (42 solo), 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during the 2023 regular season over 17 games played.

A third-round pick out of Tennessee, the rookie outside linebacker stepped in and immediately produced at an elite level as a starter, leading all rookie edge rushers in sacks and establishing himself as one the anchors for the Rams at linebacker alongside Ernest Jones. Young may have a new counterpart on the outside, as Michael Hoecht is a restricted free agent and the rest of the group behind them are unproven rookies and UDFA's, but Young looks like a steal after one season in Los Angeles.