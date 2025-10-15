Young registered eight tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Rams' 17-3 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Young logged six of his eight stops in the first half and finished second on the Rams in tackles behind Nate Landman (17). Young's two sacks on Tyler Huntley came on back-to-back plays late in the fourth quarter, which extended the former's streak of at least 0.5 sacks in a game to six. Young is up to 7.5 sacks on the year, which ties his total from 2024, leads the NFC and is second most in the league behind Denver's Nik Bonitto (8.0).