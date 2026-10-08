Young recorded six tackles (four solo) including 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Eagles.

The Rams were not able to come up with the football after Young burned rookie right tackle Markel Bell around the edge and swiped the ball out of quarterback Jalen Hurts' right hand, but Young's performance in Week 4 was plenty productive nonetheless, and his sack total was a career high. Moving forward, he might be worth a look in IDP formats that award extra points for sacks.