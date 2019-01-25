Rams' C.J. Anderson: Comes down with illness
Anderson didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.
Fortunately, Anderson has fallen ill during the lull before the Super Bowl. He's fared quite well since joining the Rams in late December, compiling 488 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in four games. In two postseason outings with Todd Gurley back in action, Anderson has superseded the former at times, including picking up 37 snaps on offense to Gurley's 32 in the NFC Championship Game. Whether that's the case in the Super Bowl remains to be seen, but Rams may keep both consistently involved, especially if Anderson's illness becomes a long-term concern.
