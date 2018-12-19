Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Anderson may "play a role as early as this week" against the Cardinals, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.

The reality of the Rams backfield bodes well for Anderson making his team debut just five days after signing with the organization. Both Todd Gurley (knee) and Justin Davis (shoulder) were held out of Wednesday's walk-through practice, leaving all the backfield reps to John Kelly and Anderson. McVay expects Gurley to suit up for Sunday's contest at Arizona, but Anderson could be in line for carries within an offense ranked second in yards per game and third in points per game.