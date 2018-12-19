Rams' C.J. Anderson: Debut possible this week
Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Anderson may "play a role as early as this week" against the Cardinals, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.
The reality of the Rams backfield bodes well for Anderson making his team debut just five days after signing with the organization. Both Todd Gurley (knee) and Justin Davis (shoulder) were held out of Wednesday's walk-through practice, leaving all the backfield reps to John Kelly and Anderson. McVay expects Gurley to suit up for Sunday's contest at Arizona, but Anderson could be in line for carries within an offense ranked second in yards per game and third in points per game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....