Anderson rushed 20 times for 167 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of three targets for minus-5 yards in the Rams' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

No one could have seen this one coming when Anderson was seemingly brought on as veteran insurance last Monday. However, once Todd Gurley (knee) was declared inactive Sunday, Anderson vaulted up to the lead-back role in his first taste of game action as a Ram. He responded with a vintage performance that harkened back to his Broncos heyday, posting his best rushing yardage total since Nov. 30, 2014, when he lit up the Chiefs for 168 on 32 carries. Anderson could well find himself in the primary running back role again in Week 17 against the 49ers, considering the Rams may opt to rest Gurley or limit his playing time significantly with the No. 1 seed now officially out of reach.