Rams' C.J. Anderson: Exposes Cowboys in divisional round
Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries during Saturday's 30-22 win against Dallas.
Anderson has been an absolute workhorse in three appearances for Los Angeles since Week 16, amassing 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 66 combined attempts against the Cardinals, 49ers and Cowboys. With Todd Gurley having just returned from a knee injury that forced him to sit out the Rams' last two games, Anderson was entrusted with 23 of 39 running back carries, dicing up a dominant Cowboys front seven for 5.3 yards per carry after it allowed just 3.8 yards per attempt during the regular season. Awaiting in the NFC championship game will be a challenging matchup for Anderson regardless of who prevails Sunday between the Eagles and Saints, as neither defense has allowed more than 97 rushing yards per game this year (both teams rank top seven in the category).
More News
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: May have regular role in playoffs•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Produces again as fill-in•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Will get starting nod Sunday•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Explosive performance in spot start•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Likely to start if Gurley sits•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Debut possible this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...