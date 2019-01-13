Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries during Saturday's 30-22 win against Dallas.

Anderson has been an absolute workhorse in three appearances for Los Angeles since Week 16, amassing 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 66 combined attempts against the Cardinals, 49ers and Cowboys. With Todd Gurley having just returned from a knee injury that forced him to sit out the Rams' last two games, Anderson was entrusted with 23 of 39 running back carries, dicing up a dominant Cowboys front seven for 5.3 yards per carry after it allowed just 3.8 yards per attempt during the regular season. Awaiting in the NFC championship game will be a challenging matchup for Anderson regardless of who prevails Sunday between the Eagles and Saints, as neither defense has allowed more than 97 rushing yards per game this year (both teams rank top seven in the category).