The Rams signed Anderson on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

At the moment, the Rams backfield is banged-up, most notably Todd Gurley, who is dealing with an inflamed knee. Reserve running back Justin Davis also has a shoulder injury, so Anderson arrives to provide a veteran presence with postseason experience. In nine games with the Panthers this season, Anderson averaged 4.3 YPC on just 24 rushes but is one year removed from the only 1,000-yard campaign of his career as a member of the Broncos.

