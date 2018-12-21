Anderson is expected to earn the start at running back Sunday against the Cardinals if Todd Gurley (knee) is unable to play, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Per Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News, coach Sean McVay said that Gurley will go through a pregame workout before a decision on his status is made shortly before the Rams release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. Along with Gurley, fellow back Justin Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but Davis is more of a special-teams contributor and likely wouldn't have much of a role on offense if available. That leaves the newly signed Anderson and rookie John Kelly as the top candidates for touches in the event Gurley sits, with the former apparently ranking as the Rams' preferred backfield option due to his larger body of NFL experience. Because Anderson has been a member of the Rams for less than a week, however, there's still some risk of him losing work on passing downs and playing limited snaps, making him somewhat of a low-upside handcuff for Gurley.