Rams' C.J. Anderson: May have regular role in playoffs
Although Todd Gurley (knee) is expected to return for the Rams' divisional-round matchup on Saturday, Jan. 12, Anderson may keep a steady role within the offense, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Anderson took full advantage of Gurley's absence in Weeks 16 and 17, parlaying 43 carries into 299 yards and two touchdowns while reeling in four of his six targets for 17 yards. Coach Sean McVay is of the belief that Gurley will be available for the Rams' postseason opener, but Anderson's performance seemingly will ensure regular touches out of the backfield, especially if the inflammation in Gurley's knee lingers. Prior to Anderson's arrival in LA, Gurley didn't yield many reps to the other running backs on the roster, though, so it's difficult to forecast what kind of workload the former can expect if the latter is good to go.
