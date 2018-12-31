Anderson rushed 23 times for 132 yards and a touchdown while catching all three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 48-32 win over San Francisco.

Anderson was a force in the run game for the second straight game, as he has 43 carries for 299 yards (7.0 YPC) and two touchdowns since joining the Rams Dec. 18. Todd Gurley (knee) will now have two weeks to recover before Los Angeles hosts the divisional round game, but Anderson has shown more than enough to feel comfortable with him in the backfield. Granted, the run defenses in the NFC playoffs are better than the likes of Arizona and San Francisco, but the 27-year-old shined despite only briefly being with the Rams.