Anderson (illness) practiced in full Friday and didn't have a designation on the Rams' injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson made a sudden appearance on Thursday's estimated report as a non-participant due to an illness, but it merely was a temporary concern. He now will prepare in earnest for Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots, who will attempt to stop the Rams' two-headed backfield monster of Anderson and Todd Gurley. While Anderson was leaned on more than Gurley in the team's comeback victory in the NFC Championship Game, it wouldn't surprise if roles were reversed due to letter's standing as one of football's highest-paid running backs.