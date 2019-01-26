Rams' C.J. Anderson: Rids himself of designation
Anderson (illness) practiced in full Friday and didn't have a designation on the Rams' injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson made a sudden appearance on Thursday's estimated report as a non-participant due to an illness, but it merely was a temporary concern. He now will prepare in earnest for Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots, who will attempt to stop the Rams' two-headed backfield monster of Anderson and Todd Gurley. While Anderson was leaned on more than Gurley in the team's comeback victory in the NFC Championship Game, it wouldn't surprise if roles were reversed due to letter's standing as one of football's highest-paid running backs.
More News
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Comes down with illness•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Surprisingly keeps lead-back role•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Exposes Cowboys in divisional round•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: May have regular role in playoffs•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Produces again as fill-in•
-
Rams' C.J. Anderson: Will get starting nod Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...