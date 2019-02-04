Rams' C.J. Anderson: Shut down by Patriots
Anderson had seven carries for 22 yards and two catches for 12 yards on three targets in a 13-3 loss to New England in the Super Bowl.
Anderson played 34 percent of snaps on offense, while Todd Gurley handled 66 but finished with just 34 yards on 11 touches. Both running backs struggled for a second straight game, and this time the Rams' passing offense wasn't able to pick up the slack. Anderson can now prepare to hit the open market for a second straight offseason, following an unusual 2018 campaign in which he was an afterthought for the Panthers but then played a crucial role in a Super Bowl run for the Rams. He'll celebrate his 28th birthday in February and may want to ditch Los Angeles in favor of a location where he'd have a shot at a starting job. On the other hand, he might be able to prolong his career if he sticks around as the No. 2 back behind Gurley.
