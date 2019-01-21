Rams' C.J. Anderson: Surprisingly keeps lead-back role
Anderson rushed 16 times for 44 yards and brought in his only target for five yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Anderson saw 12 more rushing touches than Todd Gurley, a shocking development given Gurley's alleged clean bill of health and the importance of the game itself. The veteran back was nowhere near as effective in terms of raw production compared to his first three games in a Rams uniform, but that was to be expected against a stingy Saints front. Anderson was able to get some key yards on multiple carries, however, doing just enough to keep New Orleans honest. In-game reports emphasized there was nothing wrong with Gurley physically, so it will be intriguing to see what the extent of Anderson's role will be in the Super Bowl.
