Coach Sean McVay called Anderson the Rams' starting running back for Sunday's game versus the 49ers in the absence of Todd Gurley (knee), Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The decision to hold out Gurley for a second consecutive contest likely was made easier by Anderson's performance Week 16. After less than a week of practice with his new squad, Anderson ripped apart the porous Cardinals run defense for 167 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. He'll attempt to approach those numbers against a San Francisco unit that has allowed 23.4 rushes for 99.8 yards and one TD on the ground per game to running backs over the last five outings.