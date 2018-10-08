Rams' Cairo Santos: Perfect in Rams debut
Santos hit two field goals and converted his three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 33-31 win over Seattle.
While Santos' fantasy value and tenure kicking for the Rams may be fleeting, he's definitely worth a look in most settings while Greg Zuerlein (groin) is on the shelf. After Sunday's solid showing, Santos has connected on 92 of 109 field goals (84.4 percent) dating back to his rookie season in 2014.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...