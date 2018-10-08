Santos hit two field goals and converted his three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 33-31 win over Seattle.

While Santos' fantasy value and tenure kicking for the Rams may be fleeting, he's definitely worth a look in most settings while Greg Zuerlein (groin) is on the shelf. After Sunday's solid showing, Santos has connected on 92 of 109 field goals (84.4 percent) dating back to his rookie season in 2014.