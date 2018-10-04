Rams' Cairo Santos: Serving as Week 5 kicker
Santos will handle the Rams' kicking duties Sunday against the Seahawks after coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that Greg Zuerlein (groin) wasn't ready to return to game action, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
The Rams signed Santos on Tuesday to replace Sam Ficken, who was cut after converting on only one of his three field-goal attempts while replacing Zuerlein the past two weeks. McVay expressed optimism early in the week that Zuerlein might be available by Sunday, but that enthusiasm was dampened when the Rams added Santos to the roster. Assuming Zuerlein progresses as anticipated, Santos' stay with Los Angeles could be limited to just one game, but the Rams' prodigious offense will make Santos an appealing fantasy option however long as he remains on the roster.
