Santos signed with the Rams on Tuesday.

Santos is seen as an upgrade over Sam Ficken, who was waived earlier on Tuesday. Santos made a name for himself in the league during his time with the Chiefs from 2014-2017 where he made 84.8 percent of his kicks. He is expected to be a temporary kicker for the Rams while All-Pro Greg Zuerlein is sidelined with a groin injury.

