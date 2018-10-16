Santos converted three-of-four field-goal attempts and made both extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Santos faired well in his second game of the season, but wasn't able to convert a 47-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter -- his first miss of the season. Sean McVay already mentioned there is a chance Greg Zuerlein (groin) is able to return this week, according to Myles Simmons Rams' official site. Santos has done a nice job filling in for Zuerlein and could potentially find himself on another roster should his time with the Rams come to an end in the near future.

