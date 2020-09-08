Akers is listed as the No. 3 running back behind Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson (hamstring) on the Rams' first unofficial depth chart of the 2020 season.

"Unofficial" is the key word here and should be taken with a grain of salt. As a five-year veteran and a player about to embark on his fourth season with coach Sean McVay, Brown had a clear path to the top job. Having said that, McVay himself told Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News on Monday that he intends to use a three-back rotation, with touches to be handed out based on how Week 1 prep goes and how Sunday's game versus the Cowboys proceeds. Akers may have the most promise of the trio, but he'll seemingly work behind Brown and perhaps Henderson right away, based on how the latter's hamstring injury holds up this week.