Akers (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Just two weeks removed from suffering a high-ankle sprain, Akers will be available as the Rams vie for slotting in the NFC playoff picture. With Darrell Henderson (ankle) on IR, the Rams may have been swayed by Akers practicing in a limited capacity Friday and not suffering an aggravation in the aftermath of the session. There's a chance Akers merely is available in case of an emergency, but if he serves beyond that capacity, he also could play second fiddle to a healthier Malcolm Brown out of L.A.'s backfield.