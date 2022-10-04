Akers rushed eight times for 13 yards and didn't catch his only target in Monday's 24-9 loss to San Francisco.

Akers got one more rushing attempt than Darrell Henderson, but Henderson mustered 14 more yards on the ground in addition to catching three passes for 12 yards. While Akers has more upside as a rusher than Henderson, a Rams offense that's averaging just 17.5 PPG through four weeks is struggling to create positive game scripts, and doing so won't be easy in Week 5 against a Cowboys defense that has limited each of its first four opponents to less than 20 points.