Coach Sean McVay said Friday that "there's a possibility" Akers (personal) will play Sunday at Tampa Bay, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Akers hasn't suited up for a game since Week 5, missing the Rams' last two outings due to personal reasons. And he only rejoined his teammates at practice Thursday, so the lack of game preparation could be a determining factor in McVay's decision. The team also can activate rookie fifth-rounder Kyren Williams (ankle) from IR for Week 9 action. which leaves the overall state of the backfield in question. Perhaps the only certainties are Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown, while Ronnie Rivers is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.