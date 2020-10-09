Akers (ribs) was a full practice participant Friday and is set to play in Sunday's game against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Akers started the week as a limited participant before logging back-to-back full sessions Thursday and Friday. He's thus set to return from a two-game absence, though it isn't exactly clear what his workload will look like. Darrell Henderson took most of the carries the past two weeks, with Malcolm Brown getting the majority of targets and passing-down snaps. Akers was actually the Week 2 starter, taking three carries on the opening drive before a rib cartilage injury knocked him out of the game and allowed for Henderson's emergence. Relying on any of them in a Week 5 lineup requires a high tolerance for risk.