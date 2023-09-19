Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday that the Rams are "headed" toward trading Akers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Leading up to Akers being a healthy inactive for the Rams' Week 2 loss to the 49ers, multiple reports had already indicated that the fourth-year running back was headed for the trade block while Los Angeles prepared to install second-year player Kyren Williams as its new lead back. McVay backed up those reports Monday, noting that general manager Les Snead had already spoken with "a handful of teams" about acquiring Akers. Until a trade is executed, Akers will likely continue to remain inactive, but look for the Rams to work quickly to find a new home for the 24-year-old in order to maintain roster flexibility. Since tearing his Achilles' tendon in July 2021, Akers has largely struggled to return to peak form, aside from a three-game stretch late in the 2022 season in which he cleared 100 rushing yards in each contest.