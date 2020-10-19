Akers played just a single snap during Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco.
After head coach Sean McVay suggested the rookie was in line for an increased workload, Akers played a single snap Sunday and didn't touch the football. It was a bit surprising, but Los Angeles only had possession for 8:37 in the first half, and No. 1 back Darrell Henderson rushed just six times. The Rams never had an opportunity to find the offensive rhythm to enable them to turn to Akers. Making matters worse, Henderson impressed again with 14 rushes for 88 yards, and veteran running back Malcolm Brown looks locked into a consistent role as a trusted pass protector. While Akers remains an intriguing long-term fantasy asset, he's also far from a reliable option at this stage of the campaign.