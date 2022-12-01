Akers was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

In the wake of the Rams waiving Darrell Henderson last week, Akers ended up playing second fiddle to rookie Kyren Williams out of the team's backfield during this past Sunday's loss at Kansas City. While Akers' snap share (30 percent) paled in comparison to Williams' (70 percent), the former had more rushing yards (37-35) while the latter notched more touches (14-8) and yards from scrimmage (60-37). Akers now is beginning Week 13 prep with an absence, so his status will be one to monitor in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.