Akers separated some rib cartilage in Sunday's win over the Eagles and is considered day-to-day, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Akers exited Sunday's game after accumulating 13 yards on just three carries. Fortunately, it appears like he avoided a serious issue, and his status for the team's upcoming matchup with the Bills figures to become more clear as the week progresses. Fellow running back Malcolm Brown (finger), who also was forced out of Sunday's victory, is expected to be available.