Akers carried the ball 13 times for 33 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The modest rushing total actually led the Rams, and if there was a silver lining for Akers it was that he was the only running back on the team to get a carry on the afternoon, and all of Darrell Henderson's touches came as a receiver. Akers hasn't exactly locked up the No. 1 job in the backfield, but he could be poised for a breakout in Week 6 against a Panthers defense that just got gashed for 199 scrimmage yards and three TDs by the 49ers duo of Jeff Wilson and Tevin Coleman.