Coach Sean McVay mentioned Akers, Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson (ankle) and John Kelly as options to take carries in 2020, per The Helliepod podcast.

When asked about his backfield, McVay pointed to the division-rival 49ers as a possible blueprint, noting how Kyle Shanahan assembled a top-notch rushing attack without using any one player as a bellcow. Shanahan's approach is a stark contrast from what we've seen in Los Angeles, where Todd Gurley just ripped off four straight seasons with a snap share of 73.9 percent or higher in his active games. As a rookie second-round pick, Akers is the upside play for fantasy managers, but he'll first need to earn his snaps with a strong showing in training camp. Brown has the advantage of three years' experience in McVay's system, while Henderson is probably the fastest of the bunch and might also prove to be the best receiving weapon. It was a bit surprising to hear McVay mention Kelly, who has played just eight games through two pro seasons and was demoted to the practice squad at one point last fall.