Akers (personal), who is out for Sunday's game against San Francisco, would be expected to play for the Rams again this season if he is not dealt prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Los Angeles would prefer to find a trade partner for Akers, Schefter reports, but if that doesn't materialize the team would expect the 2020 second-round pick to contribute this season. Akers, who didn't practice with the team this week and is set to miss a second straight contest for personal reason, may have to get back in the good graces of the Rams' coaching staff if he isn't traded, though both sides still appear to prefer that route. Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers will helm Los Angeles' backfield versus the 49ers on Sunday.