Akers (ankle) could potentially be available for the Rams' regular-season finale against the Cardinals, J.B. Long of the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network reports.

Akers missed Week 16 after suffering a high-ankle sprain, but could be rushed back ahead of schedule due to several other key injuries and a playoff spot on the line. Jared Goff (thumb) and Darrell Henderson (ankle) have already been ruled out for the contest. John Wolford will get the start under center and Malcolm Brown will be the primary back available if Akers is unable to get the green light. His situation will need to be monitored as the week progresses.