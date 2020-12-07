Akers (shoulder) was listed as non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Akers paced the Rams backfield by a large margin Sunday at Arizona, earning 52 offensive snaps to Darrell Henderson's 18 and Malcolm Brown's 13. The result for Akers was 21 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown to go with a 22-yard catch on his only target, while Henderson and Brown combined for nine touches, 101 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Unfortunately for Akers, he's dealing with the residual effects of his largest workload of the season, meaning his status will be one to monitor as Thursday's game against the Patriots approaches.