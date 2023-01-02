Akers rushed 19 times for 123 yards and brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Akers saw backfield mate Malcolm Brown vulture the Rams' only touchdown, but he otherwise continued a highly encouraging stretch of play that's boosting his fantasy stock for 2023. The third-year back now has back-to-back 100-yard performances for the first time in his career, and although his passing game involvement took a slight hit after back-to-back multi-reception efforts in Weeks 15 and 16, Akers still delivered nicely for fantasy managers riding his late-season surge. The 2020 second-round pick will have a solid opportunity to head into the offseason with some momentum against the Seahawks' inconsistent run defense on the road in Week 18.