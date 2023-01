Akers rushed 21 times for 104 yards and caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle.

Akers had a falling out with the Rams earlier in the season, but he and the team got back on the same page as the 2020 second-round pick finished the campaign with three consecutive 100-yard performances on the ground. Akers rushed 188 times for 786 yards and seven touchdowns overall, and he could open the 2023 season as the Rams' lead back.