Akers (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is likely to try and play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After sitting out the Rams' Week 16 loss to the Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain, Akers sat out the team's first two Week 17 practices before he turned in a limited workout Friday. That was enough for Akers to garner the questionable tag heading into the weekend, and the rookie now appears to be gaining confidence that he'll be able to contribute in some capacity in the regular-season finale. Prior to getting hurt, Akers had been serving as the Rams' lead back, but he may only be in store for a limited role if active Week 17 since he'll be playing at less than 100 percent health. With Darrell Henderson (ankle) moving to injured reserve this week, Malcolm Brown now appears to be the top candidate to head the Los Angeles backfield Week 17.