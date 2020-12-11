Akers (shoulder) rushed 29 times for 171 yards and brought in two of three targets for 23 yards in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

The only blemish, if it could even be termed as such, on Akers' outstanding night was the fact he didn't get into the end zone, but otherwise, the rookie was as impressive as his numbers imply. The FSU product's long run of the night went for a relatively modest 35 yards, meaning Akers still averaged a robust 4.9 yards per carry on his other 28 totes. The 21-year-old had seemingly been groomed for the type of bell cow role he enjoyed Thursday by logging what was then a career-high 21 carries in the Week 13 win over the Cardinals, and his performance versus the Patriots naturally cements his role even further as the fantasy postseason kicks off. Akers will look to rest up from his heavy workload and then carry over the momentum of Thursday's momentum into a Week 15 matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 20.