Akers carried the ball 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

After taking a back seat to Darrell Henderson in the Rams' opener and splitting the workload fairly evenly in Week 2, Akers appeared to be the team's clear lead back in this one, as Henderson managed only 17 yards on four carries. Akers looked impressive on a 14-yard TD run late in the third quarter for Los Angeles' final points, but he then coughed up a fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter. That turnover could open the door for Henderson to get more involved again in Week 4 against the 49ers.