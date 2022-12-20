Akers rushed 12 times for 65 yards and brought in all three targets for 35 yards in the Rams' 24-12 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Akers was about the only bright spot for the Rams' mostly moribund offense, with the third-year back making an impact from his team's very first play. Akers ripped off a 15-yard gain on that initial carry, and he was also responsible for 23 total yards on Los Angeles' third possession, which culminated in the team's first points of the game, a 33-yard Matt Gay field goal. Akers ultimately finished with team highs in both rushing and receiving yards in a game where he saw multiple targets for only the second time all season, and he'll head into a Week 16 home matchup against the Broncos on Christmas Day with a trio of tallies of at least 60 rushing yards in the last five contests.