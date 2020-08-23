Akers lost a fumble during Saturday's scrimmage, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
At first glance, a rookie being stripped in what has to be considered an exhibition game in this unprecedented preseason is worrisome. However, it was All-Pro Aaron Donald who dislodged the ball, and Akers' early-season fantasy outlook might have even improved with sophomore Darrell Henderson sustaining a hamstring strain Saturday. Henderson is questionable for Week 1, and while veteran Malcolm Brown was the first running back on the field during the scrimmage, he doesn't offer the same athleticism or big-play potential as Akers. It's definitely still a murky depth chart, but Akers probably remains the best long-term option for fantasy managers from the Los Angeles backfield.