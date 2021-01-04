Akers totaled 34 yards on 21 carries while corralling all four of his targets for 52 receiving yards during Sunday's 18-7 win against Arizona.

The second-round rookie had to battle through an ankle injury to suit up against the Cardinals, proving capable of overcoming a questionable tag despite logging just one limited session during the practice week. Though he posted his worst yards-per-carry average of the season, Akers was still provided with 20-plus rush attempts for the third time over his past four outings. Akers' contributions as a pass catcher, meanwhile, left him atop the team's Week 17 leaderboard in receiving yards. As Darrell Henderson (ankle) remains on IR for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, Akers stands as Los Angeles' clear No. 1 back heading into a wild-card matchup against the Seahawks.