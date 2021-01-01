Coach Sean McVay said Akers (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, but the Rams haven't ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after he fit in a workout, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Akers hasn't been seen in the portion of practices open to the media this week, but he appears to be making some progress through the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him Week 16. McVay likely wants Akers to get back on the field in some capacity Friday, at which point the Rams could make a determination on his status for the regular-season finale. If he's unable to suit up this weekend, L.A. will roll with Malcolm Brown as its lead back with Darrell Henderson on injured reserve due to his own high-ankle sprain.